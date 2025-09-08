HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Audi India announces price cut after GST reform

Mon, 08 September 2025
German luxury car maker Audi on Monday announced a price cut ranging from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh in its vehicles in India across models to pass on the benefits of the GST rate cut on automobiles. 

Audi India has revised prices across its product portfolio following the implementation of GST 2.0, the company said in a statement. Subsequently, the benefits to customers range from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh, depending on the model, it added. Under the new prices, the company's entry SUV Q3 will start at a price of Rs 43.07 lakh, down from Rs 46.14 lakh earlier. Similarly, top top-end SUV Q8 will have a starting price of Rs 1.1 crore, down from Rs 1.18 crore earlier.

