AIIMS Awantipora will be fully operational by next 2026 end: Omar

Mon, 08 September 2025
20:28
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences coming up at Awantipora in Pulwama district is likely to be fully functional by the end of next year. 

Abdullah, who visited the AIIMS site along with health and education minister Sakina Ittoo, said after initial delays in execution of the project, the pace of work has picked up, and the institute is expected to be functional by November next year. 

"The director and the CPWD (officials), who are supervising the works, have assured me that the OPD will be started in March-April next year, which will be followed by starting classes. The IPD (In-Patient Department) is expected to be functional by November- December," the chief minister told reporters. 

Asked about the delay in the project, Abdullah said the location for the hospital was identified after taking into account various factors, including Army's concerns. 

"It was not checked whether the site is fit for a hospital. Then there were concerns from the Army about the project. So the detailed project report had to be prepared afresh, and those (Army) concerns were addressed. One year was lost in that."   

"However, now the project work has picked up pace and it will be completed soon," Abdullah added. 

Asked about the FIR in connection with the vandalism of the Ashoka emblem at the Hazratbal shrine, the CM said the administration should first explain the need for putting up a plaque. 

"First, a mistake was made, and there was no apology for that. When the people expressed themselves, the administration took it out on them. 

They should first tell us what the need was for putting up the stone (plaque). -- PTI 

