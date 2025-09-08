HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Action sought against Lalbaugcha Raja mandal

Mon, 08 September 2025
A fishermen's organisation on Monday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate criminal proceedings against office-bearers of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for alleged mismanagement during the idol immersion and ill treatment of devotees. 

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister and police authorities via email, Devendra Tandel, president of Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, claimed the immersion of the idol took place during a lunar eclipse because of a delayed immersion procession, which has hurt the faith of devotees of Lord Ganesh. 

On Saturday, Mumbai's most iconic Lalbaug Raja idol was stuck at Girgaon Chowpatty for hours due to high tide and other reasons. 

The idol was finally immersed in the Arabian Sea at around 9:15 pm on Sunday, more than 12 hours after it arrived at Girgaon Chowpatty and 32 hours after it set out from Lalbaug at 12:30 pm on Saturday. 

Generally, the Lalbaugcha Raja idol is immersed in the Arabian Sea before 9 am. -- PTI

