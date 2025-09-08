5 killed, 12 hurt as terrorists open fire at Jerusalem bus





The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said PM Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a situation assessment with security chiefs.





In a post on X, the Israeli PM's Office said, "Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently holding a situation assessment with the heads of the security system following the attack in Jerusalem."





The terrorists who carried out the deadly terror shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem used a makeshift "Carlo" submachine gun, otherwise known as a Carl Gustav.





The terrorists are West Bank Palestinians, according to security officials.





The pair are believed to have set out from villages in the Ramallah area, as per The Times of Israel.





The improvised gun is commonly manufactured at illegal workshops in the West Bank and has been used in numerous Palestinian attacks in the past, as per The Times of Israel. -- ANI

Seven of the injured were in serious condition, while five sustained light injuries.