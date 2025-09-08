HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
33 MoUs@Rs 15,516 cr signed in Europe: Stalin

Mon, 08 September 2025
10:18
Stalin pays homage at the Thiruvalluvar statue in London
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin returned to Chennai on Monday after completing his one-week visit to England and Germany.

He defined his visit as a "successful tour", as 33 MoUs were signed, worth over Rs 15,516 crore in investment. He also said that ten new industries have come forward to invest in Tamil Nadu, and 17 industries already present in Tamil Nadu have made the decision to expand their footprint in the state rather than moving to other states. Stalin further stated that the investors of a German company became aware of Tamil Nadu's potential when he explained the state's potential to them. 

"All these years, they were only told about other states," he added. In his one-week tour, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin signed key MoUs in Germany and England. 

He also visited the renowned Classic Remise in Dusseldorf, Germany, and described the experience as "a journey back in time." Moreover, Stalin also unveiled the portrait of social reformer E V Ramasamy (Periyar) at the University of Oxford in England and released two books on Periyar's legacy at the Self-Respect Movement and its Legacies Conference 2025 at Oxford, reiterating his government's commitment to the Dravidian path.

Regarding unveiling Periyar's portrait at Oxford University, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "This tour to Germany and England is even more successful than the last 4-year tour. This is a proud moment, as I have unveiled the E. V. Ramasamy (Periyar) portrait in the 1,000-year-old Oxford University." 

He further remarked, "I went there not as a Chief Minister but as a proud Dravidian stock and as Periyar's grandson." -- ANI

