Follow Rediff on:      
3 of family, their pet killed as AC compressor explodes; 1 injured

Mon, 08 September 2025
18:21
A couple along with their daughter and pet died after an air conditioner (AC) compressor exploded in their house in Faridabad on Monday morning, while the son survived by jumping from the balcony, the police said. 

According to the police, Aryan Kapoor (24) sustained fractures to his legs and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

The police suspect that a short-circuit caused a fire in the AC due to which it exploded. 

The incident occurred at the Green Field Colony here around 3.30 am when the family was asleep. 

They resided on the second floor of a rented four-storey building, a senior police officer said. 

The family tried to escape to the rooftop, but the door was locked, which led to the suffocation and death of the three members and their pet dog. 

Upon receiving information police teams and a fire brigade reached the spot. 

The blaze was controlled after some time and the family was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared -- Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku Kapoor (48), and their daughter Sujjain (13) -- dead, the officer said. -- PTI

