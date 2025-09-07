HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US tariff: Modi has become 'enemy of the nation', alleges Kharge

Sun, 07 September 2025
17:49
image
Referring to the US tariff issue, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be friends, but alleged the latter has become "an enemy of the nation". 

Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said Modi and Trump could be good to each other because they sought votes for one another. 

Kharge claimed the Modi-Donald Trump alliance had come at India's cost. 

"He (Trump) and Modi can be friends, but Modi has become an enemy of the nation. He spoiled the atmosphere," he alleged. 

Commenting on the impact the US tariff had on India, Kharge charged, "Trump imposed a huge tariff. After a 50 percent tariff, he destroyed our people". 

"You walk on your ideology and protect the people of the country, because the nation comes first and your friendship is secondary," he insisted. 

Kharge also urged the Prime Minister to realise that India had followed a foreign policy of neutrality and non-alignment for decades, and it should continue on that path. 

On the revised GST rates, Kharge said the Congress would welcome any step that benefited the poor, but accused the BJP government of tormenting people for years. -- PTI

