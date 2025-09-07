HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Farmer dies as health deteriorates while spraying pesticides in paddy field

Sun, 07 September 2025
A 50-year-old farmer died on Sunday after his health deteriorated while spraying pesticides in a paddy field in Saharanpur, the police said. 

The incident occurred in the Dubharkishanpur village of Titro area when Padam Singh was spraying pesticides in his paddy field and suddenly fell ill. 

"Nearby farmers immediately informed his family. His family took him to the hospital for treatment, where doctors found that his blood pressure was extremely high. Despite their best efforts, Singh could not be saved," superintendent of police (Rural) Sagar Jain said. 

His last rites were performed on Sunday. 

Police have not received any complaint regarding the matter. -- PTI

