UP: Farmer dies as health deteriorates while spraying pesticides in paddy field

20:50





The incident occurred in the Dubharkishanpur village of Titro area when Padam Singh was spraying pesticides in his paddy field and suddenly fell ill.





"Nearby farmers immediately informed his family. His family took him to the hospital for treatment, where doctors found that his blood pressure was extremely high. Despite their best efforts, Singh could not be saved," superintendent of police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.





His last rites were performed on Sunday.





Police have not received any complaint regarding the matter. -- PTI

