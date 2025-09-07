HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Two teenagers drown during Ganesh idol immersion in MP

Sun, 07 September 2025
14:22
Two teenage boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Sunday. 

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday in Ghatkheda village, located 35 km from the district headquarters, they said. 

Five teenagers from the same family had gone to immerse the household idol during the culmination of the 10-day Ganesh festival, Umraoganj station house officer Shailendra Singh Tomar said. 

While they were standing on a stone in the stream, the soil underneath gave way, toppling them into the water, he said. 

Some villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. 

After an hour, the body of Anuj Sahu (16) was recovered, while Nitin Sahu (17) was pulled out unresponsive. 

He was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and rushed to a hospital in Bhopal where doctors declared him dead, the police said. 

The other three teenagers managed to swim to safety, they added. -- PTI

