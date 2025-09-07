HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 4' earns Rs 24.54 cr at box office

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
19:07
image
Baaghi 4,  headlined by Tiger Shroff, has crossed the mark of Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said on Sunday. 

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also features Sanjay Dutt alongside Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

The action thriller movie, directed by popular Kannada director A Harsha in his Hindi film debut, released in theatres across the country on Friday.

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official X handle, featuring the film's poster. 

Baaghi 4 opened up with Rs 13.20 crore and went on to earn Rs 11.34 crore on the following day. The total collection of the film at the box office stands at Rs 24.54 crore.

"24.54 CR in 2 Days! The roar grows louder  Thank you for all the love. Watch Baaghi 4 in your nearest cinemas! Book your tickets now!  #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi4. Directed by @NimmaAHarsha," read the caption.

The film is the fourth instalment in Tiger's Baaghi franchise, which started with 2016's Baaghi, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).

Baaghi 4 features Tiger as Ronny, a man who, after surviving an attempted suicide by train, descends into chaos as reality blurs. 

It also stars Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 50 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalism at Hazratbal
LIVE! 50 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalism at Hazratbal

Modi, Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine
Modi, Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to global peace and stability.

SC to hear pleas on Bihar electoral roll revision tomorrow
SC to hear pleas on Bihar electoral roll revision tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Political parties and other petitioners have raised...

Cops, kicked, spat on at London's pro-Palestine rally
Cops, kicked, spat on at London's pro-Palestine rally

London police condemned the abuse of officers during a protest against the banning of Palestine Action, with over 425 arrests made.

5 madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank
5 madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank

The incident occurred on September 2 at a madrasa located within the Ranpur police station limits of Nayagarh district.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV