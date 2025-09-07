Red Sea cable outage leads to internet disruption

15:55





While NetBlocks, an entity that monitors global internet has named India as one of the countries impacted by the disruption, Indian telecom operators said they have not seen any impact yet on internet and data connectivity services, as their networks have redundancies and fall-backs supported by several undersea cables, across multiple routes.





The South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 cable is operated by a consortium of telecom companies including Tata Communications.





There is no official word yet on the issue, and an email sent to Tata Communications did not elicit a response.





Meanwhile, the cause of the outage at the vital nerve in global internet connectivity was not immediately known, though some reports did draw attention to concerns around Red Sea campaign by Yemen's Houthi rebels.





NetBlocks in a post on X said: "Confirmed: A series of subsea cable outages in the Red Sea has degraded internet connectivity in multiple countries including #Pakistan and #India; the incident is attributed to failures affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE cable systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia." -- PTI

A series of undersea cable outages in the Red Sea has degraded internet connectivity in multiple countries including those in South Asia.