Rajasthan witnessed 20 custodial deaths in two years: Govt report

Sun, 07 September 2025
12:11
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Rajasthan recorded 20 custodial deaths in police lock-ups between August 2023 and August 2025, with six of them attributed to suicides, a government report has stated. 

The report, which was submitted in the state assembly in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, said 12 of the deaths were linked to health issues, including six from heart attacks. 

Besides six of the inmates dying by suicide, one person died after falling into a well during an escape attempt. 

The cause of one death remains disputed. 

The report highlighted recurring patterns such as chest pain, heatstroke, abdominal pain, or hanging inside police lock-ups. 

One case in Beawar's Jaitaran drew attention after a detainee allegedly hanged himself from a railing using a blanket during peak summer in May. 

The report noted that standard operating procedures prohibit leaving items that could be misused, raising questions over compliance. 

Of the 20 cases, inquiries in 13 are still pending. 

In the seven inquiries completed so far, none found fault with police personnel, and the deaths were recorded as natural or suicides, the report stated. 

In a few instances where negligence was established, action included transferring policemen to lines or issuing departmental notices. 

Disciplinary action was taken in some cases. 

An SHO and three constables in Jaipur were shifted to lines after a custodial suicide, a constable in Sriganganagar was denied an increment for a year, an SI in Baran was suspended, and constables in Beawar and Dausa were served notices. -- PTI

LIVE! TRAI rejected to send Maha 'poll fraud' SMS: Cong
Panic grips UP village as 'nude men' allegedly target women
According to police, they have received reports of two such incidents happening in the past 10 days.

Trump aide fact-checked over anti-India rant. He slams Musk
Calling the community note on X "crap", Navarro alleged that Elon Musk is allowing "propaganda" and reiterated his accusations of India purchasing Russian oil only to make profits.

11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies
A police report has been filed against a 31-year-old man named Rashid, a father of two, who is accused of repeatedly raping the girl and blackmailing her to continue sexual relations. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US
India-US relations, like Rome, were not built in a day, nor can they be demolished in a day.<br />All said and done, when the new global order emerges, India can only remain with the democracies, asserts Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

