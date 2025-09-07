HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab: Gangster Goldy Brar's aide held with 5 pistols

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
22:12
image
Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Sunday apprehended an associate of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar and recovered five pistols and 10 live cartridges from his possession, said a top police officer. 

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Rainch, a resident of Mahi Nangal in Bathinda district. 

The accused also has a criminal history. DGP Yadav said that the arrested accused was actively involved in facilitating the supply of illegal firearms to the Goldy Brar gang to disturb peace and harmony in the border state. 

Investigation revealed that the weapons were procured on the directions of Brar, through his key associate Malkit Singh alias Kitta Bhani, who is currently lodged in Kapurthala Jail, he said. 

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish various linkages and unearth the entire nexus. 

AGTF additional director general of police Promod Ban said police teams had received inputs about the Brar gang hatching a conspiracy to commit a sensational crime in the state. 
 
Acting swiftly, AGTF teams successfully apprehended Rainch from Malout in Sri Muktsar Sahib district, he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

PIX: India win Asia Cup; qualify for hockey World Cup
PIX: India win Asia Cup; qualify for hockey World Cup

The Indian men's hockey team outclassed South Korea 4-1 in the final to win the Asia Cup trophy and qualify for next year's World Cup.

LIVE! Punjab: Gangster Goldy Brar's aide held with 5 pistols
LIVE! Punjab: Gangster Goldy Brar's aide held with 5 pistols

50 detained in Hazratbal Ashoka emblem vandalism case
50 detained in Hazratbal Ashoka emblem vandalism case

Police have detained over 50 people for questioning after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalized at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. The incident has sparked controversy, with political parties and religious figures expressing...

Red Sea cable snag hits internet in Middle East, South Asia
Red Sea cable snag hits internet in Middle East, South Asia

The South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 cable is operated by a consortium of telecom companies including Tata Communications.

DMK's political model reflects separatism: Sitharaman
DMK's political model reflects separatism: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging corruption, caste-based crimes, and a rise in drug abuse. She dismisses the DMK's claims about language and Dravidian identity as a distraction...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV