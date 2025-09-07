Punjab CM Mann progressing well: Fortis Hospital

16:01





"His vitals are normal and he has been mobilised," they said in a statement on Sunday.





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is progressing well, it said. On Friday, the meeting of the Punjab cabinet, which was to be chaired by Mann, was postponed due to his illness.





The 51-year-old leader was brought to the hospital in the evening after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.





He was also unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to flood-affected areas on Thursday. Kejriwal visited Mann at his official residence on Thursday to enquire about his health.





About a year ago, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital. -- PTI

