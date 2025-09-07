One killed, another injured in Ranchi shooting, probe underway

22:41





"Two youths were sitting at a friend's house when unknown criminals arrived and opened fire," said Ram Narayan Singh, officer-in-charge of Ratu police station.





"One died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured and has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment," Singh added. -- PTI

One person was killed and another injured after armed men opened fire in here on Sunday evening, police said. Police said the incident took place at a house within the city's Ratu police station limits.