HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

One killed, another injured in Ranchi shooting, probe underway

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
22:41
image
One person was killed and another injured after armed men opened fire in here on Sunday evening, police said. Police said the incident took place at a house within the city's Ratu police station limits. 

"Two youths were sitting at a friend's house when unknown criminals arrived and opened fire," said Ram Narayan Singh, officer-in-charge of Ratu police station. 

"One died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured and has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment," Singh added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: India win Asia Cup; qualify for hockey World Cup
PIX: India win Asia Cup; qualify for hockey World Cup

The Indian men's hockey team outclassed South Korea 4-1 in the final to win the Asia Cup trophy and qualify for next year's World Cup.

LIVE! Punjab: Gangster Goldy Brar's aide held with 5 pistols
LIVE! Punjab: Gangster Goldy Brar's aide held with 5 pistols

50 detained in Hazratbal Ashoka emblem vandalism case
50 detained in Hazratbal Ashoka emblem vandalism case

Police have detained over 50 people for questioning after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalized at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. The incident has sparked controversy, with political parties and religious figures expressing...

Red Sea cable snag hits internet in Middle East, South Asia
Red Sea cable snag hits internet in Middle East, South Asia

The South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 cable is operated by a consortium of telecom companies including Tata Communications.

DMK's political model reflects separatism: Sitharaman
DMK's political model reflects separatism: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging corruption, caste-based crimes, and a rise in drug abuse. She dismisses the DMK's claims about language and Dravidian identity as a distraction...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV