NHRC notice to MP govt over death of newborn due to 'rat attacks'

Sun, 07 September 2025
18:19
The NHRC has issued notices to the principal secretary of the Madhya Pradesh's health department and Indore's district magistrate over a complaint alleging that a newborn died and others were injured due to "rat attacks" inside a hospital, officials said on Sunday. 

The case, following the complaint related to the alleged incident, was registered by the National Human Rights Commission on September 4, according to its proceedings. 

In its notice, the NHRC has directed authorities that the allegations levelled in the complaint be inquired into, and asked to submit an "action taken report within 10 days" for perusal of the Commission. 

The complaint, as per the proceedings of the case is, 'Network for Access to Justice'. 

"As per the complaint received by the Commission, the complainant has reported a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at Indore's MY Hospital, where a newborn tragically lost his life and others were injured due to rat attacks inside the hospital premises," reads the proceedings. 

Also, death of two newborn girls who had been bitten by rats in the ICU of the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, have been reported at the hospital recently. 

The complainant has alleged that this "horrifying event highlights gross medical negligence and a complete failure to ensure basic hygiene and patient safety", officials said. -- PTI

