HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to visit flood-hit Punjab on Sep 9

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
16:40
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation, BJP state unit chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday. 

He asserted that Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and is closely monitoring it. 

"He (Modi) is visiting Punjab on September 9 to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance to the people of Punjab," Jakhar said in a post on X. 

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Punjab to evaluate the situation in the state. 

"Two central government teams, which visited to assess the damage caused by the floods in Punjab, are set to submit their reports to the central government after their tour. The government of India stands firmly with the people of Punjab," Jakhar further said. 

Chouhan visited the flood-hit parts of Punjab on September 4 and inspected the extent of crop damage, calling it a situation of 'jal pralai (deluge)'. 

He assured farmers that the Centre would make every effort to bail them out of this crisis. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Thousands throng seafront for immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja
Thousands throng seafront for immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja

Despite the delay, thousands of devotees, who came to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja, continued to wait at the chowpatty.

LIVE! 800 drones strike Ukraine in Russia's largest assault
LIVE! 800 drones strike Ukraine in Russia's largest assault

Drones, Coast Guard oversee immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja
Drones, Coast Guard oversee immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja

Thousands of devotees gathered in Mumbai to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja and other Ganesh idols, marking the end of the 10-day Ganesh festival. Security was tight following a threat message.

Maha to give corporate makeover to drab govt resolutions
Maha to give corporate makeover to drab govt resolutions

According to senior officials, several rounds of meetings were held on administrative reforms, and redesigning government resolutions (GRs) is part of this modernisation exercise.

Rape accused TV actor undergoes potency test
Rape accused TV actor undergoes potency test

The case came to light when the wife of one of Kapoor's friends called police, saying the woman was creating a commotion. The complainant was then taken to a hospital, where she disclosed about the alleged assault.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV