Modi likely to be felicitated for GST reforms at BJP meet

09:56

A two-day "karyashala" (workshop) of BJP MPs will begin on Sunday at the Parliament complex where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be felicitated for the GST reforms.

While the workshop was planned several days ago, sources said Modi may now participate as well.

However, a dinner BJP president J P Nadda was to host for party MPs on Saturday was called off as an expression of solidarity with the victims of floods in large parts of north India.

Modi was scheduled to host a dinner for the BJP-led NDA MPs on Monday on the eve of the vice presidential election, but it is also likely to be cancelled, sources said.

The BJP-led NDA's candidate C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's nominee B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, are locked in a straight contest, with numbers clearly favouring the Maharashtra governor.

At the gathering of BJP MPs in the workshop, sources said, the prime minister is likely to be felicitated by the MPs for the announcement of the new GST slabs which the government has asserted will reduce the tax burden on people and boost economy.

The BJP and its allies are hopeful that the first flush of positive public sentiment among people over the fall in prices of a host of items will give them a boost in the Bihar elections, expected to be held in November.

The party's workshop includes several sessions, including on its history and evolution, and lessons for its parliamentarians on boosting efficiency. -- PTI