HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
12:21
File image
File image
A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chaibasa area of West Singhbhum district, officials said on Sunday.

The joint operation involved the district police and COBRA battalion, and led to the recovery of weapons, including an SLR rifle.Michaelraj S, spokesperson of the Jharkhand police and IG operations, said, "A hardcore Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces comprising the district police and COBRA battalion in Chaibasa. Weapons, including an SLR rifle, have been recovered. Operation is underway."

The operation is still underway. More details are awaited.On Tuesday, in a major blow to the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) outfit, nine active Naxals, including zonal and sub-zonal commanders, surrendered before security forces in Latehar.

In a post on X, CRPF said, "In a significant setback to the JJMP outfit, 09 active Naxals--including Zonal and Sub-Zonal Commanders and 05 carrying cash rewards--surrendered today before senior officers of CRPF, SSB and Jharkhand Police at the SP Office, Latehar."

Twelve firearms (05 AK rifles, 03 SLRs, 04 self-loading rifles), 26 magazines, and over 1,700 live rounds were recovered from their possession.

Earlier on August 30, security forces recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition during an anti-Maoist operation in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, an official said. --ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TRAI rejected to send Maha 'poll fraud' SMS: Cong
LIVE! TRAI rejected to send Maha 'poll fraud' SMS: Cong

Panic grips UP village as 'nude men' allegedly target women
Panic grips UP village as 'nude men' allegedly target women

According to police, they have received reports of two such incidents happening in the past 10 days.

Trump aide fact-checked over anti-India rant. He slams Musk
Trump aide fact-checked over anti-India rant. He slams Musk

Calling the community note on X "crap", Navarro alleged that Elon Musk is allowing "propaganda" and reiterated his accusations of India purchasing Russian oil only to make profits.

11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies
11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies

A police report has been filed against a 31-year-old man named Rashid, a father of two, who is accused of repeatedly raping the girl and blackmailing her to continue sexual relations. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US
US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US

India-US relations, like Rome, were not built in a day, nor can they be demolished in a day.<br />All said and done, when the new global order emerges, India can only remain with the democracies, asserts Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV