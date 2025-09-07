Man on run after Maha woman's murder apprehended from Indore

15:18





Based on a tip-off, Raju Mahendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, an official said.





The accused initially claimed his name was "Suraj", but the tattoo on his hand revealed his identity, he said.





Senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said Singh had absconded after allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death in Bhiwandi on October 28, 2024.





According to the police, the woman was acquainted with the accused, and they belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh.





The victim had turned down his advances, and he was angry about the rejection.





After committing the crime, the accused changed his location multiple times and kept his mobile phone switched off.





He stayed in hiding in different places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the official said.





The police recently received information that Singh was in the Dewas Naka area of Indore, and with the help of the Indore crime branch, they tracked him down, he said. -- PTI

