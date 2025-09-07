HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man from TN held for bomb threat to Mangaluru airport

Sun, 07 September 2025
21:18
A man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat call to Mangaluru International Airport, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shashikumar (38) of Vellore district, was detained and later remanded to judicial custody after a case was registered against him.

On the night of August 29, the airport's duty terminal manager received a call warning that the terminal building should be evacuated or it would be blown up, police added.

During interrogation, Shashikumar admitted he had searched for airport contact numbers on social media and made similar threat calls to several airports across the country, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he had any wider links or motives. -- PTI

The Indian men's hockey team outclassed South Korea 4-1 in the final to win the Asia Cup trophy and qualify for next year's World Cup.

Police have detained over 50 people for questioning after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalized at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. The incident has sparked controversy, with political parties and religious figures expressing...

The South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 cable is operated by a consortium of telecom companies including Tata Communications.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging corruption, caste-based crimes, and a rise in drug abuse. She dismisses the DMK's claims about language and Dravidian identity as a distraction...

