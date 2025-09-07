Man from TN held for bomb threat to Mangaluru airport

21:18





The accused, identified as Shashikumar (38) of Vellore district, was detained and later remanded to judicial custody after a case was registered against him.





On the night of August 29, the airport's duty terminal manager received a call warning that the terminal building should be evacuated or it would be blown up, police added.





During interrogation, Shashikumar admitted he had searched for airport contact numbers on social media and made similar threat calls to several airports across the country, police said.





A case has been registered under sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.





Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he had any wider links or motives. -- PTI

A man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat call to Mangaluru International Airport, police said on Sunday.