Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rare celestial event to be observed in India, Australia

Sun, 07 September 2025
16:21
image
The total Lunar Eclipse is set to take place on Sunday, offering skywatchers a rare celestial event.

A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon.

During this alignment, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the 'Blood Moon.'

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible not only in India but in Australia, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe and some parts of Africa, says former director of MP Birla Planetarium, Dr Devi Prasad Duari.

While talking to ANI, Dr Devi Prasad Duari, "This lunar eclipse will be visible not only from India but also from Australia, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe and some parts of Africa.

"He called the upcoming Lunar Eclipse a global "mesmerising" event.

"Everyone should see this lunar eclipse because the scene of this great global event is mesmerising. No one should have any fear that something can go wrong during the lunar eclipse. Everyone should see this event because it reminds us of the Sun, Moon and Earth, which we do not think about every day."

While talking to ANI, Priest Mahendra Nath said that the Lunar Eclipse will take place from 9:57 pm to 1:26 am on Sunday.

"There will be a lunar eclipse from 9:57 pm to 1:26 am today. The lunar eclipse will touch down from 9:57 pm. Its liberation will be at 1:26 am. The Sutak of the lunar eclipse will begin at 12:57 pm," said Priest Mahendra Nath. -- ANI

