Kolkata: Woman found dead after threatening boyfriend of suicide over video call

Sun, 07 September 2025
21:44
A 23-year-old woman was found dead in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area after she threatened her boyfriend on a video call that she would hang herself, the police said on Sunday.

Sudipta Maity, who worked at a private firm, lived in a rented apartment in the Vivekananda Park area of the locality, they said.

On Saturday night, she told her boyfriend over the video call that she would end her life and disconnected the phone. 

When the boyfriend reached her house, he found her body hanging from the ceiling fan of a room, they added.

The police said they were investigating the matter from all angles and also questioning the boyfriend.

Her phone and the boyfriend's phone were seized, they said. -- PTI

