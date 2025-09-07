HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

Sun, 07 September 2025
12:44
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Sunday decided to step down from the post over a month after his party was hit with a major electoral setback in the Japanese Parliament, NHK World reported.

NHK World was the first to learn about the development.

Earlier in July, Ishiba had faced a major setback after a significant electoral defeat in the upper house of Japan's parliament as his coalition failed to attain a majority. 

This came after his party also failed to attain a majority in the lower house of the parliament last year.

According to the Kyodo News, despite this major setback, which led to his ruling coalition losing its majority in both houses of Japan's parliament, Ishiba vowed that he would remain in office as the country's Prime Minister to avert a "political stalemate".

Ishiba, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), ruled out stepping down to 'avoid a political deadlock' and to maintain leadership during what he described as a "national crisis", as households struggle with rising costs and due to looming US tariffs.

Despite acknowledging his "heavy responsibility" for the outcome, Ishiba had ruled out stepping down and stressed his commitment to the public. -- PTI

