HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IRCTC introduces local vegetarian cuisine on Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
19:41
image
To promote the rich culinary heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, Railways, in collaboration with IRCTC, on Sunday started serving local vegetarian cuisine on the recently launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, an official said. 

The menu includes famous Kashmiri 'Kahwa', fresh bakery items, dishes like Kashmiri Pulao, Rajma, Babroo, Ambal Kaddu and fresh apples. 

The official said Indian Railways and IRCTC will prepare and serve the traditional local cuisine to passengers during breakfast and lunch on the Vande Bharat train, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, marking the completion of the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country. 

The initiative received an encouraging response, with most people travelling between Katra and Srinagar opting for the local menu and praising the quality and taste of the food. 

"The facility is aimed at providing an authentic and memorable travel experience to passengers in Kashmir, giving them the perfect opportunity to enjoy the flavours on the spot, even before their destination station," IRCTC chairman Harjot Singh Sandhu said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 50 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalism at Hazratbal
LIVE! 50 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalism at Hazratbal

Modi, Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine
Modi, Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to global peace and stability.

SC to hear pleas on Bihar electoral roll revision tomorrow
SC to hear pleas on Bihar electoral roll revision tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Political parties and other petitioners have raised...

Cops, kicked, spat on at London's pro-Palestine rally
Cops, kicked, spat on at London's pro-Palestine rally

London police condemned the abuse of officers during a protest against the banning of Palestine Action, with over 425 arrests made.

5 madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank
5 madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank

The incident occurred on September 2 at a madrasa located within the Ranpur police station limits of Nayagarh district.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV