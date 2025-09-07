IRCTC introduces local vegetarian cuisine on Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat

19:41





The menu includes famous Kashmiri 'Kahwa', fresh bakery items, dishes like Kashmiri Pulao, Rajma, Babroo, Ambal Kaddu and fresh apples.





The official said Indian Railways and IRCTC will prepare and serve the traditional local cuisine to passengers during breakfast and lunch on the Vande Bharat train, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, marking the completion of the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country.





The initiative received an encouraging response, with most people travelling between Katra and Srinagar opting for the local menu and praising the quality and taste of the food.





"The facility is aimed at providing an authentic and memorable travel experience to passengers in Kashmir, giving them the perfect opportunity to enjoy the flavours on the spot, even before their destination station," IRCTC chairman Harjot Singh Sandhu said. -- PTI

