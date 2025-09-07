Heavy rains trigger landslides in J-K's Kheri village, several houses damaged

20:23

The relentless downpours over past few days have also resulted in deep cracks in the soil, rendering homes unsafe and forcing villagers to seek shelter in makeshift tents.





With the terrain still unstable and more rain threatening lives and property, residents need to move to safer places right away.





Displaced families, many of whom invested their life savings into these homes, are now enduring dire living conditions.





Javed, a resident affected by rain damage, said, "Our house, built with years of hard-earned money, is now destroyed. We have nowhere to stay, no money even to build a makeshift shelter. I haven't eaten food for three days. The administration promised help, but we have received nothing so far. We urgently need their support to rebuild our lives."





Rafia, another affected resident, said, "The lanslide struck suddenly at 3 a.m., destroying our household items due to heavy rain. We managed to save some of our belongings, but most are ruined and scattered. We are currently taking shelter in neighbours' homes. Around 10-15 houses here, and there is nearly 20-30 total houses in the colony. The MLA visited and assessed the situation, but we are still waiting for government assistance to provide us with a safe place to live." -- ANI

