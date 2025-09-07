HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ganesh idol immersions: 4 drown, 13 missing in Maha

Sun, 07 September 2025
At least four persons drowned and 13 were missing after the immersion of idols following the culmination of the Ganesh festival in various districts of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. 

In Pune district's Chakan area, four persons were swept away in different water bodies in three separate incidents, an official said. 

Two men were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd and another one at Shell Pimpalgaon. 

Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in Pune rural, he said. 

Out of the four, bodies of two were recovered so far and search was on for the other two persons, the official said. 

Three persons were swept away in a river at Gadegaon in Nanded district. 

One of them was later rescued and search was on for the other two persons, police said. 

In Nashik, four persons met with a similar tragedy, and the body of one of them was recovered in Sinnar, they said. -- PTI

