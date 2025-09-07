HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Class 9 girl 'raped' inside car in Odisha's Kandhamal

Sun, 07 September 2025
A class 9 girl student was allegedly raped inside a car by a man in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Sunday. 

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday evening after the girl visited her elder sister's home and later went to Daringbadi market to witness Ganesh Puja immersion procession. 

While returning home, she accepted a lift from a man, who allegedly raped her inside the vehicle, an official said, citing the complaint filed at Daringbadi police station. 

The police have started investigation by recording the girl's statement and conducting her medical examination. 

The accused, a married man, is currently absconding, police added. Commenting on the case, Kandhamal SP Harisha B C said, "The matter is under investigation. We will nab the accused soon." -- PTI

