AIMIM to support INDIA bloc candidate Sudershan Reddy in V-P election

09:14

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his party's support for the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy.

In a post on X, Owaisi has said the "Telangana CMO" spoke to him and requested him to support Reddy's candidature in the September 9 vice-presidential poll.

"@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist," he said on Saturday.

The Hyderabad MP said he spoke to Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and conveyed good wishes to him.

The AIMIM is represented in the Lok Sabha by Owaisi. -- PTI