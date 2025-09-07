HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc candidate Sudershan Reddy in V-P election

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
09:14
image
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his party's support for the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy.
        
In a post on X, Owaisi has said the "Telangana CMO" spoke to him and requested him to support Reddy's candidature in the September 9 vice-presidential poll.
        
"@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist," he said on Saturday.
        
The Hyderabad MP said he spoke to Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and conveyed good wishes to him.
        
The AIMIM is represented in the Lok Sabha by Owaisi. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi likely to be felicitated for GST reforms at BJP meet
LIVE! Modi likely to be felicitated for GST reforms at BJP meet

Trump aide fact-checked over anti-India rant. He slams Musk
Trump aide fact-checked over anti-India rant. He slams Musk

Calling the community note on X "crap", Navarro alleged that Elon Musk is allowing "propaganda" and reiterated his accusations of India purchasing Russian oil only to make profits.

11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies
11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies

A police report has been filed against a 31-year-old man named Rashid, a father of two, who is accused of repeatedly raping the girl and blackmailing her to continue sexual relations. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?

'I see an unjust personal attack by some players, probably due to sheer jealousy.'

US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US
US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US

India-US relations, like Rome, were not built in a day, nor can they be demolished in a day.<br />All said and done, when the new global order emerges, India can only remain with the democracies, asserts Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV