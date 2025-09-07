800 drones strike Ukraine in Russia's largest assault

16:56

File image





An infant was among at least two people killed during drone strikes on several residential buildings in the Ukraine capital, which was under an air-raid siren for 11 hours.





Russia launched a total of 810 drones, four ballistic missiles and nine cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said.





While most were shot down by air defences, 54 drones and nine missiles hit targets across Ukraine, it said.





The latest assault surpasses the size of a July attack that was previously the largest of the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.





It also comes after recent attempts by Kyiv's Western allies to broker a peace deal, as per CNN.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as "vile," saying that "such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started a long time ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war."





"The world can make the Kremlin's criminals stop killing, all we need is political will," Zelenskyy said. -- ANI

