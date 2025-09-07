HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

50 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalism at Hazratbal

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
19:12
Protesters vandalise a plaque at the Assari Sharief Hazratbal shrine in J-K/ Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Protesters vandalise a plaque at the Assari Sharief Hazratbal shrine in J-K/ Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
More than 50 persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the vandalisation of a plaque with the Ashoka emblem in the Hazratbal shrine here as police intensified searches for those involved in the incident, officials said on Sunday. 

The police checked the videos and CCTV footage of the incident that occurred after the Friday congregational prayers, following which these people were detained, they said. 

"No one has been formally arrested so far but some people are being questioned," a senior police official said. 

The official said action "as per law will also be taken against women who vandalised the plaque but any minor found involved in the incident will not be proceeded against". 

A huge controversy erupted in Kashmir after the plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalised in the Hazratbal shrine on Friday, with political parties accusing Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments by using the national emblem in the mosque. 

They demanded registration of a criminal case and her immediate removal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 50 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalism at Hazratbal
LIVE! 50 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalism at Hazratbal

Modi, Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine
Modi, Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to global peace and stability.

SC to hear pleas on Bihar electoral roll revision tomorrow
SC to hear pleas on Bihar electoral roll revision tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Political parties and other petitioners have raised...

Cops, kicked, spat on at London's pro-Palestine rally
Cops, kicked, spat on at London's pro-Palestine rally

London police condemned the abuse of officers during a protest against the banning of Palestine Action, with over 425 arrests made.

5 madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank
5 madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank

The incident occurred on September 2 at a madrasa located within the Ranpur police station limits of Nayagarh district.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV