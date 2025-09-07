50 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalism at Hazratbal

19:12

The police checked the videos and CCTV footage of the incident that occurred after the Friday congregational prayers, following which these people were detained, they said.





"No one has been formally arrested so far but some people are being questioned," a senior police official said.





The official said action "as per law will also be taken against women who vandalised the plaque but any minor found involved in the incident will not be proceeded against".





A huge controversy erupted in Kashmir after the plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalised in the Hazratbal shrine on Friday, with political parties accusing Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments by using the national emblem in the mosque.





They demanded registration of a criminal case and her immediate removal. -- PTI

