3 police officers killed as car plunges into Shipra river in MP

Sun, 07 September 2025
16:53
File image
At least three police officers, including Unhel police station in-charge Ashok Sharma, sub-inspector Ninama, and constable Aarti Pal, died after their car fell into the Shipra River while responding to a missing girl report. 

Aarti Pal was driving when the vehicle lost balance, said an official on Sunday.

According to the superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma, one body has been recovered, and NDRF teams continue the search for the others and the car.

"This is a very tragic incident. We lost our three police officers, including the Unhel police station incharge Ashok Sharma, sub-inspector Ninama, and lady constable Aarti Pal. A fourteen-year-old girl went missing yesterday. Upon getting the information, they headed towards Chintaman. During the journey, the woman constable was driving the car. As the car lost balance, it fell under the big bridge. Our search team has been searching all night," he told reporters.

The incident occurred around 8:45 PM on Saturday, when the white car reportedly plunged into the Shipra River. 

SP Sharma said the strong water flow made it difficult to confirm the number of occupants or their condition.

SP Sharma added, "The NDRF team has also been searching for it since morning. One body we recovered from under the Bherugarh bridge belongs to Ashok Sharma. Our search operation is ongoing, and the search for the vehicle is also continuing."

