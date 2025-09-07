3 boys killed in freak accident involving scooter, lorry, car

11:03

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Three boys have been killed and another sustained critical injuries when the scooter, which they were riding, collided with a lorry and a car travelling in opposite directions in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, police officials said on Sunday.





The four boys were riding a scooter on the Ring Road near Galeepura in Chamarajanagar, along the national highway stretch connecting to Karivaradaraja Hill on Saturday night, they added.





The deceased have been identified as Mehran (13) and Adnan Pasha (9) of Galipura locality, and Rayan (8) of KP Mohalla in Chamarajanagar.





Faizal (11), who was also on the scooter, is battling for life with grievous injuries, police added.





The scooter was caught between the car heading towards Tamil Nadu and the lorry coming towards Chamarajanagar. The impact crushed the scooter completely, a police officer said.





While Mehran died on the spot, the others were rushed to SIMS Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru. Despite efforts, two more succumbed to injuries. Two occupants of the car sustained minor injuries, too.





Cases have been registered against the drivers of both the car and the lorry, and an investigation is on. -- PTI