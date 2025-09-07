HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 boys killed in freak accident involving scooter, lorry, car

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
11:03
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Three boys have been killed and another sustained critical injuries when the scooter, which they were riding, collided with a lorry and a car travelling in opposite directions in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, police officials said on Sunday.

The four boys were riding a scooter on the Ring Road near Galeepura in Chamarajanagar, along the national highway stretch connecting to Karivaradaraja Hill on Saturday night, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Mehran (13) and Adnan Pasha (9) of Galipura locality, and Rayan (8) of KP Mohalla in Chamarajanagar. 

Faizal (11), who was also on the scooter, is battling for life with grievous injuries, police added. 

The scooter was caught between the car heading towards Tamil Nadu and the lorry coming towards Chamarajanagar. The impact crushed the scooter completely, a police officer said. 

While Mehran died on the spot, the others were rushed to SIMS Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru. Despite efforts, two more succumbed to injuries. Two occupants of the car sustained minor injuries, too.

Cases have been registered against the drivers of both the car and the lorry, and an investigation is on. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TRAI rejected to send Maha 'poll fraud' SMS: Cong
LIVE! TRAI rejected to send Maha 'poll fraud' SMS: Cong

Panic grips UP village as 'nude men' allegedly target women
Panic grips UP village as 'nude men' allegedly target women

According to police, they have received reports of two such incidents happening in the past 10 days.

Trump aide fact-checked over anti-India rant. He slams Musk
Trump aide fact-checked over anti-India rant. He slams Musk

Calling the community note on X "crap", Navarro alleged that Elon Musk is allowing "propaganda" and reiterated his accusations of India purchasing Russian oil only to make profits.

11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies
11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies

A police report has been filed against a 31-year-old man named Rashid, a father of two, who is accused of repeatedly raping the girl and blackmailing her to continue sexual relations. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US
US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US

India-US relations, like Rome, were not built in a day, nor can they be demolished in a day.<br />All said and done, when the new global order emerges, India can only remain with the democracies, asserts Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV