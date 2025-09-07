1 dead, 5 hurt in electrocution during Mumbai Ganesh immersion

12:42





The incident occurred on Khairani Road in Sakinaka area at around 10.45 am when a dangling electric wire accidentally touched the Ganpati idol, leading to six devotees near it getting electrocuted, the officials said as per the information received from local police.





Some locals rushed the injured persons to nearby private medical facilities and one of them was taken to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital, an official said.





Doctors at the Seven Hills Hospital declared Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36) "brought dead", the civic official said.





Five others were admitted to the Paramount Hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said. -- PTI

