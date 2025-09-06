HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's invite to Moscow

Sat, 06 September 2025
Share:
14:04
image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation for talks in Moscow for a dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that he cannot visit the capital of a country that continues to launch daily missile attacks on Ukraine.

During an interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on Friday (local time), the Ukrainian President suggested that his Russian counterpart should come to Kyiv if he genuinely wishes to hold discussions.

"He can come to Kyiv. If a person doesn't want to meet during the war, of course, he can propose something which is acceptable to me or the other. It's understandable; I can't go to Moscow when my country's under missiles, under attack, each day. I can't go to the capital of this terrorist," Zelenskyy said.

He also accused Putin of using the invitation as a political manoeuvre to delay dialogue, stating that the latter was 'playing games' with the US.

"And he understands it... He is doing it to postpone the meeting. He is playing games, and he is playing games with the United States," he added.

The sharp remarks come days after the Russian President expressed his openness to meeting Zelenskyy, suggesting that such a meeting could take place in Moscow, provided it is well-prepared and aimed at producing a constructive outcome.

During a press briefing following his four-day visit to China, Putin emphasised the possibility of dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating that he has 'never ruled out' such a meeting, but stressed it must be in line with Ukraine's constitutional framework.

"I've already said that I've never ruled out such a meeting, but whether this can be meaningful in accordance with the Ukrainian constitution... It is possible; I never rule this out. If the meeting is well-prepared and leads to a positive potential outcome, it is possible. And by the way, Donald (Trump) asked me if it's possible to have such a meeting, and I said that it is. After all, if Zelenskyy is ready, he can come to Moscow. This is quite possible," he stated.   -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stage being erected in Imphal for PM's likely visit
LIVE! Stage being erected in Imphal for PM's likely visit

Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row
Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he deeply appreciates President Donald Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations.

14 terrorists in Mumbai with 400 kg RDX? UP man held
14 terrorists in Mumbai with 400 kg RDX? UP man held

Mumbai police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Noida for allegedly sending a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX to carry out blasts.

Jharkhand woman murders husband, buries body in home
Jharkhand woman murders husband, buries body in home

A woman in Jharkhand, India, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body inside their home. She confessed to the crime after relatives and neighbors grew suspicious.

Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US
Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV