With knife in chest, 15-year-old boy reaches police station

Sat, 06 September 2025
11:08
Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy outside his school in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Saturday.
 
The incident took place on September 4, when the injured boy reached the Paharganj police station with a knife lodged in his chest, police said in an official statement.

He was rushed to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the knife from his chest, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that about 10-15 days ago, one of the accused minors was beaten by some boys and he suspected the victim of having instigated the assault. To take revenge, the boy and his two associates confronted the victim near his school gate and stabbed him, according to police.

"One of the minors stabbed him with a knife while his associates restrained him. One of them even threatened the boy with a broken beer bottle before the stabbing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Paharganj police station in the matter.

Through local intelligence and quick raids, all three accused, aged 15 and 16, were apprehended from the Aram Bagh area within hours of the case being registered, police said.

The knife and the broken beer bottle were seized from the spot, they said. -- PTI

