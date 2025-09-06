HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
War with Pak didn't finish on May 10: Army chief

Sat, 06 September 2025
08:40
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday released a book on Operation Sindoor and underlined that it delves into the political clarity, interpretation of "full freedom" which was given to the armed forces, and the setting up of politico-military objectives for the decisive action.
   
The book, titled 'Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan', has been written by former Army officer and author, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd), and it was launched at the event held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.
 
In his address at the event, Gen Dwivedi, without elaborating, also said, "You may be thinking that on May 10, the war finished; no, because it continued for a long time, because so many decisions were to be taken, and beyond that, of course, it will be difficult for me to share here."
 
India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7, under which the armed forces decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22.
 
India later announced that its military action was focused, measured and non-escalatory.
 
Pakistani forces retaliated with offensives and Indian forces also launched counter-offensives under Operation Sindoor, as a result the conflict went on for nearly four days. After the two sides reached an understanding, the military action was stopped in the evening of May 10.
 
This book is not just a narrative of a military operation, but a tribute to the "courage, professionalism and unyielding spirit" of the Indian Army and the nation it serves, the Army chief said in his address.
 
Gen Dwivedi said the author has tried to cover in the book, aspects "which generally remains unheard, untold, because the uniformed people cannot speak about it". -- PTI

