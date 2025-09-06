HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stage being erected in Imphal for PM's likely visit

Sat, 06 September 2025
13:12
A grand stage is being erected at Kangla Fort in Manipur's Imphal, while cleaning and painting activities are underway in the area in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the state next week, officials said on Saturday.

They remained tight-lipped over the objective of the construction and cleaning works at the fort, but said that instructions had been given to complete these tasks at the earliest.

The prime minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, which will be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis.

"A grand stage is under construction at Kangla Fort in Imphal. Arrangements are being made to accomodate more than 15,000 people in front of the stage. Cleaning and painting activities inside the fort are also going on," an official said.

Kangla Fort serves as the traditional seat of power of the former Manipuri rulers.

"Materials for the construction of the stage are being imported from outside Manipur, and more than 100 labourers are being engaged in the construction activities. Also, there is increased presence of security personnel," another official said.

Identities of visitors entering the fort are being registered, he said.

Road medians on a 7 km stretch between Imphal airport and Kangla Fort are also being repainted and trees trimmed, the official said.

"We are yet to receive any official information on the PM's visit. If he comes, we are going to ensure that Modi is given a grand reception," a BJP leader told PTI.

In the Churachandpur district headquarters, such works are also underway at the Peace ground, another official said.

The opposition parties have been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party for the prime minister not visiting the ethnic strife-torn state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.   -- PTI

