HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SpiceJet Posts Rs 236.6 Cr Loss

Sat, 06 September 2025
Share:
09:09
image
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 236.6 crore in the first quarter of 2025-2026 (FY26) due to grounded planes awaiting maintenance, airspace restrictions and subdued passenger demand after the Air India plane crash on June 12. 
 
The airline had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 158.6 crore in the first quarter of FY25.
 
"Non-operation of certain parts of the entire aircraft fleet for awaited maintenance, coupled with airspace restrictions owing to geopolitical tensions affected the profitability of the company during the quarter. Further, an event of a tragic accident in the Indian aviation sector also subdued the customer sentiment, substantially impacting the performance for the quarter," said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.
 
According to planespotters.com, SpiceJet currently has a total fleet of 53 aircraft, of which 19 are 'in service' while 34 are 'parked'.
 
SpiceJet has raised Rs 4,172.1 crore through the issuance of equity warrants and fresh equity shares on a preferential basis to various non-promoter investors in previous financial years.

"These funds are being utilised for the return to service of the grounded fleet, fleet rationalisation and expansion into new sectors. The company also continues to implement cost-control initiatives with the objective of achieving consistent profitability and sustainable cash flows in the future," Singh noted.
 
The airline also settled past dues with certain vendors and lessors and is actively engaged in discussions with other vendors/lessors for settlement of outstanding obligations, he added.
 
The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 tourists dead, jolted air travel in the region and prompted airlines to add extra flights from Srinagar. Two days later, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers, forcing IndiGo and Air India to take longer, costlier routes to Europe and North America.

The crisis deepened on May 7 with India's Operation Sindoor, after which, 32 northern airports, including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar and Chandigarh, were shut for civilian flights. They remained closed for nearly a week before reopening on May 13. Pakistans airspace continues to be barred for Indian carriers.
 
-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump
I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump

Trump also said he is "very disappointed" that India would be buying "so much oil" from Russia.

LIVE! Trump signs order renaming Pentagon as 'Dept of War'
LIVE! Trump signs order renaming Pentagon as 'Dept of War'

Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US
Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27

War with Pak didn't end on May 10: Army chief on Op Sindoor
War with Pak didn't end on May 10: Army chief on Op Sindoor

So, when to start, when to stop, how much to apply in terms of time, space and resources, and how much, what is the definition of calibrated action, all these things were something "we kept discussing at every time," Gen Dwivedi recalled.

Will Buy Russian Oil: Sitharaman
Will Buy Russian Oil: Sitharaman

New Delhi 'will have to take a call which supply source suits us the best,' the finance minister said, pointing out that crude oil accounts for the bulk of India's foreign exchange spend.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV