Rare brain infection claims one more life in Kerala

Sat, 06 September 2025
13:08
A 45-year-old man died from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ratheesh, a native of Sultan Bathery Wayanad.

He was also suffering from cardiac issues, they said.

As many as 11 people are now under treatment at the medical college in Kozhikode with the symptoms of the disease, the officials added.

Three persons had succumbed to amoebic brain fever in the state in August. 

In view of the deaths, the Kerala Health department recently issued special guidelines for the treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis, the rare brain infection caused by free-living amoeba in contaminated waters.

According to health officials, amoebic meningoencephalitis is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water.

A total of 42 cases have been reported across Kerala this year, they added. -- PTI

