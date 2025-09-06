HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to visit flood-affected states

Sat, 06 September 2025
Share:
10:46
Villagers commute on tractors through flood waters in Punjab's Ramdas area . Photograph: ANI Photo
Villagers commute on tractors through flood waters in Punjab's Ramdas area . Photograph: ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit flood-affected states to take stock of the situation, official sources said on Friday.
 
Heavy rains have severely impacted north Indian states, destroying roads and properties, and claiming lives.

Parts of states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are among the worst affected areas.

Officials said Modi will visit a few of these areas to take stock of the situation amid demands from some state governments for Central funds to deal with the crisis. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row
Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he deeply appreciates President Donald Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations.

LIVE! Man who sent '34 bombs, RDX' threat arrested in Noida
LIVE! Man who sent '34 bombs, RDX' threat arrested in Noida

I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump
I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump

Trump also said he is "very disappointed" that India would be buying "so much oil" from Russia.

Pakistan says India shared flood information, but...
Pakistan says India shared flood information, but...

Pakistan has urged India to fully adhere to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), expressing concerns about the level of detail in flood information shared through diplomatic channels.

Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US
Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV