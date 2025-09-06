HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi speaks to Macron over Ukraine war

Sat, 06 September 2025
Share:
19:40
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday exchanged views on ongoing efforts to bring an early end to the Ukraine conflict besides 'positively' assessing India-France ties.

The two leaders held a phone conversation that came amid fresh initiatives by the US to end the war in Ukraine. Macron was among the European leaders present during US President Donald Trump's talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in White House last month.

"Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas," Modi said on social media.

"Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," he said.

It is not known whether the implications of Washington's tariff policy figured in the Modi-Macron conversation.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi speaks to Macron over Ukraine war
LIVE! Modi speaks to Macron over Ukraine war

US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US
US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US

India-US relations, like Rome, were not built in a day, nor can they be demolished in a day.<br />All said and done, when the new global order emerges, India can only remain with the democracies, asserts Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

Modi, Trump hail 'special' Indo-US ties amid tension
Modi, Trump hail 'special' Indo-US ties amid tension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday 'deeply' appreciated United States President Donald Trump's 'positive assessment' of the India-US partnership after the American leader hailed the 'special' relationship between the two nations --...

BJP leader moves HC against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq
BJP leader moves HC against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prathap Simha moved the Karnataka high court on Saturday seeking a stay on the state government's invitation to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's 'Mysuru Dasara'.

Omar questions national emblem use after vandalisation
Omar questions national emblem use after vandalisation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the Waqf Board for using the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque, stating it's meant for government functions, not religious institutions....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV