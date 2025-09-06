HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Minor's body found in Bengal, mob attack leaves 2 dead

Sat, 06 September 2025
Share:
10:38
Representative image
Representative image
The body of a child was found in Nischintapur area in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday morning, triggering tension in the locality, as a mob assaulted two locals and killed them for allegedly being involved in the minor's death, police said.

The mob also vandalised the property of the two neighbours of the child's family, alleging that they killed the minor, a senior officer said. 
The boy, who has been missing since Friday afternoon, was found in a nearby waterbody this morning, he said.

"The body of the boy was wrapped in a tarpaulin. The family members of the deceased minor accused a local of murdering the child. A mob, including the family members of the boy, stormed the accused's house, vandalised the property, and assaulted two persons there," a senior police officer told PTI.

The two injured were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Several police teams were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, he said, adding that many residents of the area were accused of being involved in the violent attack.

"The situation is under control at the moment. We have not arrested anyone, but launched an investigation into the matter," he added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row
Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he deeply appreciates President Donald Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations.

LIVE! Man who sent '34 bombs, RDX' threat arrested in Noida
LIVE! Man who sent '34 bombs, RDX' threat arrested in Noida

I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump
I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump

Trump also said he is "very disappointed" that India would be buying "so much oil" from Russia.

Pakistan says India shared flood information, but...
Pakistan says India shared flood information, but...

Pakistan has urged India to fully adhere to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), expressing concerns about the level of detail in flood information shared through diplomatic channels.

Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US
Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV