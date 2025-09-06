HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man who sent '34 bombs, RDX' threat arrested in Noida

Sat, 06 September 2025
A man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly sending a threat message to Mumbai Police claiming that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kg of RDX, officials said on Saturday.
 
The accused, identified as Ashwani Kumar, hails from Bihar. He was arrested from Sector 79 of Noida, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station, they said.

According to the officials, Mumbai Police received the threat message on Thursday and it was traced to Noida. Subsequently, Sector 113 police launched an operation and arrested the accused.

The motive behind the hoax threat is yet to be ascertained, police said. PTI

