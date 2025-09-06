HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lt Colonel Purohit visits Ram Temple

Sat, 06 September 2025
Share:
19:38
image
Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit who was recently acquitted in the Malegaon blast case visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He described the temple as a 'reflection of the faith of the entire nation'. 

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Purohit said, "There is a very auspicious atmosphere in Ayodhya. The grandeur of the Ram Temple far exceeds what I had heard or seen in photos. He praised the arrangement at the temple, and said no amount of praise for the volunteers here is enough. It is a reflection of the faith of the entire nation."

The true spirit of India can be seen in the Ram Temple, with people from every region visible in Ayodhya, he said.

"I have been to Ayodhya earlier for work-related matters. Back then, there was not much development here. Today, Ayodhya seems to have looks like a 'Rajmata'," he said.

"Just as people come with deep faith to have darshan of Ram Lalla, we serve the nation with the same devotion. There is no difference between the common people and those in service, and the emotions are the same," he said.

On July 31, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all the seven accused in the case noting there was 'no reliable and cogent evidence' against them. The verdict came 17 years after an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008 killing six persons and injuring 101 others. 

Special Judge A K Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.

Apart from former BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Colonel Purohit, those accused in the case included Major Ramesh Upadhyay (Retd), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi speaks to Macron over Ukraine war
LIVE! Modi speaks to Macron over Ukraine war

US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US
US Needs India As Much As India Needs The US

India-US relations, like Rome, were not built in a day, nor can they be demolished in a day.<br />All said and done, when the new global order emerges, India can only remain with the democracies, asserts Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

Modi, Trump hail 'special' Indo-US ties amid tension
Modi, Trump hail 'special' Indo-US ties amid tension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday 'deeply' appreciated United States President Donald Trump's 'positive assessment' of the India-US partnership after the American leader hailed the 'special' relationship between the two nations --...

BJP leader moves HC against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq
BJP leader moves HC against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prathap Simha moved the Karnataka high court on Saturday seeking a stay on the state government's invitation to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's 'Mysuru Dasara'.

Omar questions national emblem use after vandalisation
Omar questions national emblem use after vandalisation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the Waqf Board for using the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque, stating it's meant for government functions, not religious institutions....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV