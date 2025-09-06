Lt Colonel Purohit visits Ram Temple

19:38

Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit who was recently acquitted in the Malegaon blast case visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.





He described the temple as a 'reflection of the faith of the entire nation'.





Speaking to reporters on Friday, Purohit said, "There is a very auspicious atmosphere in Ayodhya. The grandeur of the Ram Temple far exceeds what I had heard or seen in photos. He praised the arrangement at the temple, and said no amount of praise for the volunteers here is enough. It is a reflection of the faith of the entire nation."





The true spirit of India can be seen in the Ram Temple, with people from every region visible in Ayodhya, he said.





"I have been to Ayodhya earlier for work-related matters. Back then, there was not much development here. Today, Ayodhya seems to have looks like a 'Rajmata'," he said.





"Just as people come with deep faith to have darshan of Ram Lalla, we serve the nation with the same devotion. There is no difference between the common people and those in service, and the emotions are the same," he said.





On July 31, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all the seven accused in the case noting there was 'no reliable and cogent evidence' against them. The verdict came 17 years after an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008 killing six persons and injuring 101 others.





Special Judge A K Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.





Apart from former BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Colonel Purohit, those accused in the case included Major Ramesh Upadhyay (Retd), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni. -- PTI