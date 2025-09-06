Amid tariff row, Modi to skip UNGA session in US

08:31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address the General Debate at the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month, according to a revised provisional list of speakers issued at United Nations.





The 80th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 9. The high-level General Debate will run from September 23-29, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker of the session, followed by the US.





US President Donald Trump will address world leaders from the iconic UNGA podium on September 23, his first address to the UN session in his second term in the White House.





According to a revised provisional list of speakers for the high-level General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly released Friday, India will be represented by a minister'.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27.





According to a previous provisional list of speakers issued in July, Modi was scheduled to address the General Debate on September 26.





The heads of government of Israel, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh are scheduled to address the UNGA General Debate on September 26.





Modi had travelled to the US in February this year for a bilateral meeting with Trump at the White House in Washington. Trump has imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India, including 25 per cent for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.





The UNGA list of speakers for the General Debate is provisional and there is always possibility of changes in schedules and speakers ahead of the commencement of the high-level week.





The list will continue to be updated accordingly. -- PTI