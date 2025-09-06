HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AIADMK senior Sengottaiyan courts trouble, removed from party posts

Sat, 06 September 2025
23:19
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam senior K A Sengottaiyan, who demanded party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to take back into the AIADMK fold all those who left the party, was stripped of his party posts on Saturday.

A brief statement from the party said Palaniswami has removed Sengottaiyan from the posts of (state) organisation secretary and Erode suburban west district secretary.

In another release from the party, Palaniswami announced that former minister and legislator from Mettupalayam A K Selvaraj would be incharge of the Erode Suburban west district. Selvaraj, a senior functionary, is also one of AIADMK's organisation secretaries.

In Erode district, about 300 supporters of Sengottaiyan resigned from the party protesting against the action on him.

Ousted former interim general secretary of AIADMK V K Sasikala censured the party leadership for the chastisement and said removing Sengottaiyan from party posts appeared 'childish'.

"Opposing the DMK should be our common goal. We should unite and win (the 2026 election)," she said in a statement in Chennai.

During his 'open talk' with the media in Erode on September 5, Sengottaiyan had set an ultimatum to Palaniswami to initiate steps to bring about a unification among the expelled leaders within 10 days.

Reacting to the disciplinary action, nine-time MLA Sengottaiyan said, "I never expected my removal from the party posts of AIADMK organisation secretary and Erode Suburban West District Secretary by the AIADMK General Secretary."

Speaking to reporters from his farmhouse in his native village, Kullampalayam near Gobichettipalayam on Saturday, he termed the action as 'undemocratic' and added that he would continue his efforts to unite the expelled leaders with the party.

Sengottaiyan avoided using Palaniswami's name and referred to him as 'general secretary' as he did during his press conference on Friday.   -- PTI

