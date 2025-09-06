HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
6 dead as wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Guj temple

Sat, 06 September 2025
18:29
Image only for representation
Six persons died after the cable wire of a cargo ropeway snapped at the renowned Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations. 

The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit. 

However, the ropeway for use by the public was shut since morning due to inclement weather, officials said. Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet.

The hill top has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali.

It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year.  -- PTI

