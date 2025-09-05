HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman abducted at gunpoint, gangraped in Patna

Fri, 05 September 2025
11:57
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being abducted by two men at gunpoint from a railway station in Patna's Fatuha locality, police said on Friday.

Both the accused have been arrested, said Awadesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Fatuha-1.

"The woman, in her statement, told police that she was standing at Fatuha railway station to catch a train on Tuesday. The accused forcibly took her away at gunpoint to a deserted place nearby and raped her. She did not know the duo," the officer said.

"One of the accused was wanted by police in eight other criminal cases. Both of them were produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody," he told PTI.

Further investigation is underway, Kumar added. -- PTI

