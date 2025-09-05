HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We've lost India, Russia to darkest China: Trump

Fri, 05 September 2025
Share:
16:08
image
United States President Donald Trump on Friday said the US has "lost" India and Russia to the "darkest" China, days after the leaders of the three countries were seen together at the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together," Trump said on Truth Social with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the summit.

TOP STORIES

We've lost India, Russia to darkest, deepest China: Trump
We've lost India, Russia to darkest, deepest China: Trump

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

LIVE! My intention was...: Ajit Pawar on rebuking IPS officer
LIVE! My intention was...: Ajit Pawar on rebuking IPS officer

'14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX': Mumbai on high alert
'14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX': Mumbai on high alert

As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said.

AI Express Delhi-Indore flight makes 'PAN-PAN' call mid-air
AI Express Delhi-Indore flight makes 'PAN-PAN' call mid-air

An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Indore, carrying 161 passengers, experienced an engine fault mid-air. The pilot issued a 'PAN-PAN' call, indicating a non-life-threatening emergency, and the plane landed safely in Indore with a...

'Bihar, bidis start with B': Congress's GST post sparks row
'Bihar, bidis start with B': Congress's GST post sparks row

Union Minister Nityanand Rai launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the party takes "pleasure" in insulting Bihar and its people.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV