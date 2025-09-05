We've lost India, Russia to darkest China: Trump

16:08

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said the US has "lost" India and Russia to the "darkest" China, days after the leaders of the three countries were seen together at the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.





"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together," Trump said on Truth Social with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the summit.